Pres Ramaphosa’s bail-out plan for the country

With financial analysts not quite sure where the R500 billion country bail-out would come from, it is agreed that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to keep hunger at bay and business doors open, is unprecedented.

The R445 monthly child care grant immediately almost doubles with the extra R300 due in May, and effectively more than doubles from June to October when an extra R500 is added. Other social grants are bolstered by R250 a month for six months. And a special Covid-19 grant of R350 a month for six months will go to those unemployed, but not yet receiving any grant support.

MoneyWeb calls the details “sketchy”, with the R500 billion representing 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, these measures are in line with those of the United Kingdom and the USA. It is expected that R370 billion could be redirected from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) or borrowed. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank had already started talks on how to assist African governments to deal with the financial impact of COVID-19. Also, Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni had saved some money in the latest budget for a “rainy day.”

Tax relief and a loan from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), National Treasury and major commercial banks, would make the President’s relief plan possible. Companies with less than R300-million turnover can apply for assistance with operational costs and salaries. It’s estimated this will benefit 700,000 enterprises and some three million workers.

At least R20-billion of borrowing would be directed to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and money would go towards community testing, additional hospital beds and personal protective equipment for health workers.

Another R20-billion will go to municipalities for emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities and providing food and shelter for the homeless.

These measures represents the “first phase” of the economic response, including SMME support. Minister Mboweni had also been working his calculator to the max it seems as he realised that the 2020 Budget had been figuratively blown out of the water with the global melt-down as a result of COVID-19.

President Ramaphosa had managed to rope in all opposition parties and for once, even the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seemed to support him, as do the other role players.