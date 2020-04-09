Pres Ramaphosa and the lock down decisions

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would only make a decision about the lock down after considering scientific options and expert advice. The president is well aware of the possible economic repercussions of the nationwide shutdown.

So far,Ramaphosa had not taken any decision whether the 21-day lock down should be immediately extended or if an second lock down should be embarked upon. The National Command Council, tasked with assisting the president, had not managed to come up with any proposals.

Health experts are in agreement that an earlier recall of the current would see l an increase in the rate of infections, which seem to be slowing down.