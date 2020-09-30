Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane tests positive for Covid-19.

The Premier of Mpumalanga Province, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday.

The Premier developed flu-like symptoms on Sunday, the 28th of September and undertook the test in an effort to establish the cause for the symptoms.

The Premier has been in precautionary isolation since Sunday and will continue to monitor her health. The Premier is in good spirits and has reported only mild symptoms and will continue to execute her duties remotely.

As a precautionary measure, the Premier has also communicated news of her test to all contacts from the last 7 days. The Premier has urged the people of Mpumalanga to take the necessary precautions to minimise the risk of infection.

The Premier further urged the people of Mpumalanga to continue to use their masks, disinfect surfaces frequently and wash or sanitise hands extensively.

Meanwhile the Democratic Alliance (DA) would like to wish Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane a speedy recovery after she tested positive for Covid-19.

“Politics aside, the DA honestly wishes Mtshweni-Tsipane a speedy recovery and hope that she comes back soon to execute the duties that have been bestowed upon her by the masses of the province.Now that the Premier knows first hand how it feels to have Covid-19, we hope she will realise and take serious the plight of the Front Line workers who are concerned about the shortage of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE).” said the leader of DA Jane Sithole.