Pravin in the crossfire – Eskom’s battle for nuclear power

Various factions are pressurising President Ramaphosa to take action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The groups, all with their own agendas want the prez to either fire him or move Eskom to Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s (pro-nuclear) department.

These factions range from the Economic Freedom Fighters (who claim that if Gordhan is not removed, they will disrupt Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address), to National Union of Mineworkers (Numsa), Cosatu (and its affiliated union Nehawu), and the ANC Women’s League leader, Bathabile Dlamini.

The EFF wants to put pressure on Ramaphosa because its leaders have an old hatred for Gordhan, the sparks of which date back to his role in taking five Limpopo departments into administration nearly 10 years ago.

Numsa wants to protect its members’ jobs at Eskom and its calculation is that any move against Gordhan may well help keep them in their jobs for longer.

Source: SA People.com