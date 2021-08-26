POWA RESPONDS TO MURDER OF NOSICELO MTEBENI

As People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), we are horrified by the brutal murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a 23-year-old law student at Fort Hare University. We send our condolences to her family and friends.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Nosicelo’s boyfriend, Aluta Pasile has confessed to killing and dismembering her. He has abandoned his bid for bail and refused legal representation. The case has been postponed to 28 September for further investigation.

Thandiwe McCloy Communications Manager at POWA said Nosicelo’s murder highlights the degree of violence being inflicted on women in our country and is a reminder to us all that South Africa is one of the most dangerous countries on earth to be a woman. “POWA wants Aluta Pasile to be given a life sentence and not to ever be given parole. A harsh sentence will highlight to would-be perpetrators that the criminal justice system takes gender-based violence and femicide seriously and that those who abuse, rape and kill women will face the full might of the law” McCloy said

According to the South African Police Service, a woman is murdered every three hours in South Africa. In 2016, the World Health Organisation stated that our femicide rate is nearly five times the global average and that South Africa had the fourth highest female interpersonal violence death rate out of 183 countries it had listed.

Last week Friday, Minister of Police Bheki Cele released the crime statistics from April 2021 to June 2021. During this period, there were 10 006 cases of rape registered and 5 760 people were murdered.

Not long before Nosicelo’s murder, Samantha Zungu (27) from Gauteng, who was heavily pregnant, was beaten to death with a fire poker by her boyfriend. He allegedly raped and assaulted her throughout their 11-year relationship.

“It is clear that much more work needs to be carried out, with dedication, compassion and professionalism to realise POWA’s vision of a safe and equal society intolerant of all forms of violence against women and girls in all our diversity where we are treated with respect and dignity and our rights are promoted. Violence against women generally and sexualised violence in particular, has reached epidemic proportions in our country. No woman is safe from the reality or threat of violence. Our work is rooted in creating a safer society for all women” she said

POWA is a feminist, non-governmental organisation established in 1979 which provides advocacy, skills development opportunities, counselling, legal advice, sheltering and court support services to gender-based violence survivors. We also carry out public awareness in communities to raise awareness of our services and the scourge of gender-based violence. Over the years, we have become an organisation that is considered to be an expert on issues of women’s rights. We are consulted by the private sector, government, civil society and tertiary institutions on educational and decision-making matters pertaining to women’s safety and enjoyment of their rights.

“One of the major issues survivors we support face is numerous challenges with the criminal justice system, including lack of accountability, low sentences against those convicted of violence against women, poorly trained police officers who aren’t capacitated to take statements and investigate matters, judicial intimidation, granting bail to perpetrators of gender-based violence and not notifying complainants on bail conditions and some magistrates lacking empathy among a range of other issues.If we are to win the war against gender-based violence and femicide in our country, it is critical that the criminal justice system supports survivors with greater compassion, dedication and professionalism” explain McCloy

In working to ensure gender-based violence survivors receive the security and justice they deserve, POWA has revived its Legal Department. The POWA Legal Department was closed due to lack of funds, but with funding from the Ford Foundation, the department has resumed its services of providing gender-based violence survivors with much-needed legal services and support that is free of charge. These services include, but are not limited to, delivering legal advice on gender-based violence matters, assistance with applying for divorce as well as maintenance and protection orders, providing education through outreach sessions, talk shows and training on women’s rights and legal channels to follow if these rights are violated and providing court preparation and court support. Our aim is to provide quality women-centred legal services and engage in national and regional advocacy for the protection and promotion of women’s rights.

POWA welcomes the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide; a multi-sectoral, coherent strategic policy and programming framework to ensure a coordinated national response to the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide by the government and country as a whole. It focuses on six pillars, namely accountability, coordination and leadership, prevention and rebuilding social cohesion, justice, safety and protection, response, care, support and healing, economic power as well as research and information management.

While the plan is comprehensive, it is important that there is sufficient political will to ensure it is carried out with commitment and efficiency if we are to see a drop in the high levels of gender-based violence and femicide in communities across our country.

Nosicelo was a bright, young law student with her whole life ahead of her. It is critical that every effort is made to ensure that more young lives like hers are not cut short due to gender-based violence and femicide.