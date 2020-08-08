Police seizure illicit cigarettes, liquor and dagga in Komatipoort,

An Intelligence Driven Operation conducted by SAPS, SANDF and SARS in Komatipoort, led to seizure of illicit cigarettes as well as liquor to the value of about R 95 000. During the raid, a 34 year old Mozambican woman was also arrested for possession of dagga.

According to spokesperson of police in Mpumalanga Leonard Hlathi the law enforcement agencies followed up on information about illegal trading activities, carried out by some people in Komatipoort and upon arrival at the said place, found about six women from Mozambique as well as a South African man and conducted a search.

“Upon searching, they found illicit goods and issued the suspects fines in terms of the lockdown regulations, except for one woman, who was found in possession of dagga. As police we are cautioning the community to stop the illegal sale or distribution of illicit goods but abide by the law” said Hlathi

Meanwhile the arrested woman is expected to appear at the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 11 August 2020.