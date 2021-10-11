POLICE RECOVER A STOLEN VEHICLE IN KANYAMAZANE

The police from Nelspruit Flying Squad recovered a vehicle reported to have been stolen and arrested a 45-year-old male suspect at Kanyamazane outside Nelspruit in the on Saturday, 09 October 2021.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli members received information about a stolen vehicle and conducted an intelligent driven operation at Kanyamazane. Upon arrival at a certain house in the said area, the members found a grey Toyota Yaris which is said to have been stolen at Parkview in the Gauteng Province last month (September 2021) hence the man was arrested. He is due to appear before the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Monday, 11 October 2021 facing the charge of possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile a 28 year old man is due to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 October 2021 after being arrested on Friday, 08 October 2021 on a charge of business robbery at a certain hardware.

It is said that a security guard employed at the hardware was on duty on the day in question when he was accosted by a group of suspects who held him hostage and tied his hands with wires. The suspects allegedly helped themselves with some properties, including window frames, a gate, door frames as well as a fence which they (suspects) reportedly cut to gain entry at the said business premises. The suspects then fled the scene with the stolen items.

Police at Bushbuckridge were notified about the incident and a case of business robbery was opened with a launch of manhunt for suspects. The next day, Saturday, 09 October 2021 a team of investigators worked tirelessly to bring to justice those who were responsible. The members then made a breakthrough and recovered some of the stolen items which included window frames as well as a gate. One suspect was then arrested in connection with the business robbery hence his court appearance tomorrow.

On a separate incident two other suspects, aged 33 and 47 respectively were arrested as well by members of the SAPS from Pilgrim’s Rest on Friday, 08 October 2021 after being found in possession of suspected stolen copper wire and live ammunition. Thanks to members of the public for the information that they provided to the police.

The information was followed by the astute members and discovered suspected stolen copper cables at a certain house in Pilgrim’s Rest whilst more suspected copper cables were confiscated on the R533 road when they stopped and searched two occupants of an Opel Corsa bakkie. The said items were found hidden behind the back seat of the driver’s side. The suspects were then arrested and charged accordingly hence their appearance before the Graskop Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Monday, 11 October 2021) as well