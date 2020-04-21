Police officers arrested for stealing money at COVID-19 road block

SIX police officers from Gauteng were arrested by Mpumalanga police over the weekend for allegedly stealing R37 900 from a motorist during a roadblock at the Old Bronkhorstspruit and Witbank intersection.

According to a police report seen by NewsHorn, these officers were conducting COVID-19 inspections when the alleged crime was committed.

It is alleged that the police officers stopped a vehicle with three occupants and requested a permit detailing their journey.

“The occupants didn’t have a permit to travel and the SAPS members demanded R100 as a bribe for not arresting them and letting them go. But after having received the money, the officers demanded to search the vehicle and took a further R37 900 before letting them go.

The matter was reported to Mpumalanga SAPS and a sting operation was conducted. All the money was found in the possession of the police officers, who according to a reliable source, were stationed across various police stations in Gauteng.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, refused to comment and referred the matter to the National Police Commissioner spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, who applauded the police for arresting their corrupt colleagues.

” While the greater majority of SAPS members hard at work to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, there have been some members disregarding the regulations, as well as committing some heinous crime,s thus bringing into disrepute both the SAPS as well as the good work its members are doing,” Naidoo said.

He also said that six more police officers were arrest over the weekend in three separate incidents after their alleged involvement in the violation of National Disaster Management Regulations and on corruption issues.

“The arrest of our own will send a stern warning to all men and women in blue, as well as all law enforcement agencies to steer clear of criminality and corruption at all times. While these incidents are disappointing, it must be noted that these are isolated incidents. The arrest of these police officers is indicative of the SAPS commitment in the fight against this pandemic.”

The arrested officers are expected to appear in different courts in due course.