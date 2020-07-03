Police in Mpumalanga are looking for rapist.

The Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt after a 27 year old woman was raped yesterday, 01 July 2020, at the cemetery in Masoyi. The incident occurred whilst the woman was walking alone to a bus stop on her way to work.

She told police that it was still dark when she saw someone walking in front of her and she thought it was another woman apparently also going to work. However when she got closer, she realised that it was a male person and suddenly, the suspect produced a knife, forced her to the graveyard where he raped her.

An investigation into this matter is underway and police request assistance from the community to be able to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile in another incident, the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has welcomed the arrest of a 25 year old man who raped a 27 year old woman on Sunday, 28 June 2020, at Vosman near Witbank. The suspect made his appearance at the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Wednesday, 01 July 2020.

According to the information, on Sunday, 28 June 2020, the woman was with her boyfriend at his cousin’s place, drinking alcohol when another man, wearing a T-Shirt joined them but this man did not drink alcohol at the time. The woman then got tired and slept on the couch whilst the other people continued drinking.

She explained that in the morning of Monday, 28 July 2020, she struggled to breathe and felt some heaviness as if someone was on top of her. She then opened her eyes and saw a man with his hand on her mouth so she could not scream. The victim managed to see that it was the same man, who did not drink alcohol.

The incident was reported to the police and a rape case was opened as well as investigated. On Monday, 29 June 2020, the suspect was arrested hence his court appearance yesterday. His case was postponed to next week Wednesday, 08 July 2020, for a formal bail application.

General Zuma has condemned in the strongest terms the two rape incidents especially during this period where the society is engulfed with scores of Gender-Based-Violence incidents. The General has once again expressed his disappointment on the men who continue to prey on defenseless women and children. “These cowardly men are hurting women instead of being their protectors. On the same note, we urge members of the public to assist police with information about the man who raped a woman at the cemetery,” said General Zuma.

Police appeal to anyone who may have tangible information regarding the suspect at the Masoyi incident to please contact Detective Sergeant Nkosinathi Sindane at 0721089454 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Information may also be communicated via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous.