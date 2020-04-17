Police arrest two suspects for possession of dagga and bribery

Police in Mpumalanga arrested two men aged 26 and 33, earlier today at Mariti Trust near Hazyview for possession of dagga with an estimated value of R500 000.

According to communications officer at Acornhoek cluster captain Mpho Nonyane said the suspects were arrested after police received information about two people involved in drug trafficking travelling in a blue Toyota Bakkie between Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“They then followed up on the information and spotted the said vehicle as reported around Mariti. When the occupants noticed the police, they tried to evade arrest by ignoring the instruction by police to stop, however, they were soon cornered” said Nonyane

She added that upon stopping the vehicle, police conducted a thorough search and found bags of dagga stashed at the back.

“One suspect was immediately arrested and a preliminary investigation revealed that him and the driver who fled the scene, were transporting the dagga from Nelspruit to Giyani before they were intercepted” she said

Whilst still at the scene, another man emerged and tried to bribe the police officials begging them to release the suspect. He was duly arrested and charged with bribery.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has applauded members of the public for supplying information to the police which resulted in an arrest as well as confiscation of dagga. The General further commended police for their quick reaction and for the arrest of the second suspect which shows that there are still good and faithful police officers who have remarkable morals.

Meanwhile the two men are expected to appear at the Culcutta Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Friday, 17 April 2020, facing charges of possession of dagga and bribery.

The public can provide information by calling 10111 or send SMS’s to 32211. Members of the community can also anonymously call 08600 10111. Alternatively information can be shared with police via MYSAPSAPP and their information will be treated with strictest of confidence.