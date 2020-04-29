Photographer gets nominated for award

“NO success will be delivered on your doorstep, you need to go out there and get it yourself,” this is the mantra that 30-year-old Rodney Moropa (Ras) lives by.

Moropa highlighted this during an interview with NewsHorn through one of the social media networks following his nomination in this year’s prestigious Pheli20 awards, in the photography category.

Ras, as Moropa is known in the industry, said the nomination was a life changing experience as it was a sign of recognition and growth in the photography fraternity and in the business.

Now in its fourth year, the awards are aimed at commemorating and honouring hardworking, dedicated and consistent entrepreneurs and artists, including self-motivated and innovative youths in and around the Tshwane area.

“It really means a lot to me, I would say I am really proud of myself,” he said.

Ras, who is a self-taught photographer and the founder of God’s Eye Images, said he clearly remembered his first solo project – after he broke away from his initial crew, the Darkboys- which was his niece’s birthday celebration in Polokwane.

He said it was then that he discovered his passion for photography, although he was still a novice and his journey just began.

Ras who is originally from Matibidi in Graskop, said that his break came when he covered an event for Sjava (musician Jabulani Hadebe, better known as Sjava), which helped in growing his clientele.

“Working solo has just taught me to believe in myself, to work hard and not rely on other people and also to set goals,” he added.

Ras further said that it taught him that “no success would be delivered on your doorstep, you need to go out there and get it yourself”.

But he also has a passion for farming. “If the photography bug didn’t catch me, farming is one of my biggest passions which I have reserved for my early 40’s. I love farming especially crops and livestock.”

Ras said he aspired to own a media company and as a result, create employment and “preach photography to the society”.

To vote for him sms GAMA PHELI64 to 45633 (sms costs R1.50 Free sms’s do not apply).