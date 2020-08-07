Persistence in learning bears fruit for young MP artist

SISWATI hip hop musician, Colani Nkosi’s eagerness to learn, to grow and to hone his skill during the early stages of his career is starting to bear fruit.

The polular artist is dropping his long-awaited EP dubbed, Kwasukasukela, which is a term used as a preamble for storytelling in Nguni culture.

The Nhlazatshe-born songwriter and producer who is also known as Soorpubtheking told NewHorn that his mission is to take both the SiSwati language and culture to the world through hip hop.

He added that his current project, which consists of six songs, is filled with a combination of genres such as Trap, kwaito including Afro-beats.

“The EP is inspired by my life’s experiences as a young South African from a disadvantaged background on a mission to change my situation by any means necessary.

Nkosi said that listeners will be mesmerised by songs such as No Drama and Emakosini, which give a glimpse of his struggles and ambitions.

While songs such as Hurt were he features Amaru and For You featuring Da Saint and Lea Heavens touch on the subject of love and romantic situations inspired by his own experiences and those of his surroundings.

“As elders back in the days used tales to inform, educate and entertain, `I aim to also to serve the same purposes through music and because my content is in Siswati, I saw it befitting to call the EP, Kwasukasukela.

“One thing that prevails throughout the project is the versatility, ability to fuse Siswati with English and the courage to use a language that has never received the recognition it deserves in the entertainment space.

To download his EP log on to : tiny.cc/SUKELA