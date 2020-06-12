Patients claim to be starving at Mapulaneng hospital

Mapulaneng Hospital in Bushbuckridge has refuted claims of patients being left to starve due to lack of food.

This is despite patients complaining that they are not given enough food while some claimed that they were not getting food at all as there isn’t enough food.

Alvina Maphanga told NewsHorn that she entered the hospital by force just to give her mother some food after she complained about hunger and claimed that her mother sometimes goes to bed with only two slices of bread.

“My mom called me and complained that she was hungry and the food that they were serving was not enough. And when I visited her at the hospital I was forced to buy bread for her so that she can sleep with food in her stomach” she said

However, the hospital’s communication officer, Alpheus Mojela, denied the allegations made by patients that there isn’t enough food to feed patients.

Kamogelo Mashile said her grandmother cannot feed herself and they are depending on the nurses to feed her and give her a phone.

“But every time we try to call, nurses either won’t help with her phone or they insult us that we call too much. She also complained to us that the she wants to come back home because she is not getting enough food, they sometimes feed her once a day, “Mashile said.

Sandile Matukane is now demanding they release her mother before she dies from hunger because they are not allowed to visit her so that they can feed her at the hospital.

“I understand that due to the COVID 19 we are not allowed to visit, but I think they must just release my mother because she will die from hunger, she always complains that she did not eat anything since morning. Sometimes she claims that they only gave patients two slices of bread before they go to bed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mojela said they have enough food for all the patients at the hospital and dismissed all the complaints. He also said patients are allowed to ask for more food from the nurses.

“People must keep in mind that they are at a hospital and we might not serve them the way they do at home, but they are allowed to ask if they are not full because we do have enough food. As for the issue of answering phones for patients, nurses are also at work therefore they cannot always be available to assist them in answering their phones,” added Mojela.