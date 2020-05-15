Passionate gospel artist uses music to spread his love for God

“THE work that goes on behind the scenes brings greater satisfaction even though being on stage, ministering still as much as a priority,”

These are the words of 25-year-old Bello Mpendulo, who is a vocal arranger, songwriter, vocal director and gospel music minister.

During an exclusive interview, he told the NewsHorn that his musical journey started at the tender age of 12 as a vocalist at church and he has since never looked back.

The Numbi-born gospel artist from Hazyview added that his passion for God and gospel music has resulted in him using his gift for the advancement of his faith.

Mpendulo said that serving as a worship team leader for the past 11 years was an affirmation that his background and foundation of how his musical career had progressed to date.

To date, he has written 147 complete songs, of which 23 have been recorded by various other artists.

He also boasts a plethora of stars that he has worked with as a backing vocalist such as Ndumiso “Papa Ndu” Manana, Pretty Mhlongo, Donny Ngwenyama, Sidwell Mathebula, Qiniso and Indlovukazi to name but a few.

Mpendulo also doubles as a promotional model and brand ambassador for the amazing and exclusive clothing brand, Bhut’ Malume.

The qualified industrial physiologist who is studying towards his master’s degree said: “Apart from music, I am passionate about people. And that has been the driving force behind my academic career.

Mpendulo, who is also studying towards a degree in vocal artistry and commercial voice, has been the resident vocal director for the annual Winter Night of Exaltation, which was first produced in 2017.