Papa Ndu and Friends live at Lyric Theatre

PAPA Ndu and Friends Live at the Lyric theatre #TheSongwriter’s offering is a collaboration of various artists featured by Papa Ndu.

This highly charged recording happened early this year at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

Papa Ndu has over the years written songs for various artists in South Africa and abroad. He invited some of the well-known gospel artists to join him live on stage to perform some of these songs.

The event was highly charged and spirit-filled, which saw the audience drown in an ocean of wonderfully arranged music and powerful vocal presentations.

Papa Ndu himself preludes every song with a background of when and how the specific song came about, while also taking his audience on an inspirational joyride.

Artists featured ranged from the legendary Sipho Makhabane to Margaret Motsage, one of the pioneers of contemporary gospel music in the country.

Other notable artists include Ayanda Shante, formerly with the renowned Joyous Celebration, Putuma Tiso and Mabongi Mabaso to name but a few.