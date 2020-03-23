Panic buying – Dis-Chem limits certain items per customer

In response to government’s call on citizens to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods in the light of the Corona pandemic, Dis-Chem Pharmacies had announced that it would limit the number of items consumers can purchase. With immediate effect, shoppers would only be able to purchase a maximum of six units of any given item throughout Dis-Chem’s store network to minimise the impact of panic buying .

The CEO of the organisation, Ivan Saltzman said in a statement that the group’s warehouses have sufficient stock and would replenish shelves daily and as quickly as possible. “While there have been numerous appeals to customers to only buy what they need in the wake of concerns over corona virus-linked stockpiling, consumer demand remains high. Limits will ensure that customers can equitably obtain the necessary items regularly,” Saltzman said.

Items which are literally flying off the shelves countrywide are household cleaning and personal hygiene products such as tissues, wipes, soaps and hand and surface sanitisers. General wellness products are also seeing a higher than usual demand.