Over R14 billion disbursed in UIF COVID-19 benefits

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has paid out over R14 billion in benefits to employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, today processed and paid COVID-19 TERS [ Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme] relief payments to the tune of R748 815 094.20 benefitting 149 263 workers, represented by 9 362 employers,” said the UIF.

“This brings to 2 551 236 the total number of workers who have been given relief during lockdown which may be in lieu of or a top up to their salaries. The total amount disbursed since 16 April 2020 has now topped R14 billion (R14 079 099 409 20). This is over and above the payments that the UIF makes to ordinary benefit payments which now stand at R1 849 992 773 21,” said UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

Maruping said that with all the necessary information and documents furnished, the Fund is now paying beneficiaries 24-hours after the claim is made at best, or 48-hours at worst.

“We are quite pleased that we are now in a position to say that the systems are in place and I would like to pay tribute to the staff members who have worked right through the clock to make it possible. We are now more confident in saying that we are on track to achieve our vision of a ‘caring, accessible and customer centric UIF that contributes towards poverty alleviation,” Maruping said.

However, Maruping noted that, this does not mean the system does not have challenges.

“When problems arise, we make sure that they do not derail us and we strive to find solutions and continuously learn and improve systems to be able to deliver for our key stakeholders – the contributors. Our commitment is to improve all the time and to pay back the trust that has been placed on us as a public insurance fund,” he said.

For further information on benefits, employers and employees can log on to UIF website www.uifecc.labour.gov.za/covid19 or reach the UIF on the toll-free number 0800 030 007.