Over 3,000 jobs shed in SA’S non-agriculture sector.

Statistics South Africa said the country’s non-agriculture sector saw employment decrease by about 3,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year compared with the final quarter of last year.

This brings the total number of persons employed in the formal non-agricultural sector in South Africa to 10.2 million.

Stats SA said there were decreases in the trade sector with about 17,000 jobs being lost.

Construction lost 14,000 jobs and manufacturing decreased by around 2,000.

However, there were increases in community services with about 17,000 new jobs. Business services saw an increase of around 8 000, and mining saw an addition of 3,000.

Full-time employment also increased by around 18,000 jobs quarter-on-quarter but decreased substantially year-on-year.

However, these figures largely consider the situation before the lockdown took effect and there are concerns about what is to come.