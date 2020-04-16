Over 18000 vehicles stopped in Mpumalanga during Easter holiday

Masoka Dube

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Traffic law enforcement officers had stopped 18 629 vehicles between April 2 and 13, a period which not only saw lock down regulations in place, but also part of the Easter holiday season. These vehicles were stopped in the 14 road blocks currently operational across the province.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala said the law enforcement operations were placed on roads linking Mpumalanga with Limpopo, Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal as well as the Kingdom of eSwatini and Mozambique.

“Of the vehicles stopped, ten drivers were issued with notices to discontinue their vehicles from being on the road due to the defects,” said Shabalala. “About 14 motorists were arrested for various offenses ranging from excessive speeding and failure to produce valid documentation among others,” said the MEC.

She said 464 summonses were issued during the period.

These law operations are supported by among others SAPS, SANDF officials and other stakeholders.

She added that the number of fatalities in the province during this year’s Easter holidays has dropped by 77 % as compared to the same period last year. This year seven lives were lost while the province recorded 31 fatalities last year during the Easter weekend. The province recorded six fatal crashes as compared to last year’s 25 fatal crashes. Of these crashes 10 people sustained serious injuries, with last year’s figure 138. .

“Any loss of life or injury on the road is one too many and therefore deeply regrettable,” said the MEC. She added that it remained government’s goal to totally eradicate road accidents. The MEC said she believed that this goal could only be a achieved if all stakeholders, including motorists, work together.

The MEC once again encourage law enforcement officers to show no mercy to reckless and negligent drivers.