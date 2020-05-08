Our Covid-19 information is correct, says MPU Health MEC

MBOMBELA-Mpumalanga Department of Health dismisses the allegations raised by the DA that it is misleading the public on the Covid-19 statistics.

“The department notes the concerns raised by DA regarding the Covid-19 statistics in the province. We would like to state that we are not misleading the people of Mpumalanga as alleged by the DA. The public should note that the data for Covid-19 changes from time to time informed daily by samples and results taken on suspected Covid-19 cases,” said MEC Sasekani Manzini.

Manzini said she had no reason or intention to mislead the people of Mpumalanga

“It is for these reasons we make a concerted effort to inform the people of Mpumalanga by publishing daily statistics. The province always verifies the statistics sent..”

The Minister for Health: Dr Zwelini Mkhize announces the national statistics, and thereafter the Minister send the details of the statistics to the provinces for validation, contact tracing and linkage to care, she added.

” As the province, we are responsible for the tracing of our cases and their contacts. Therefore, upon this process, the province would pick misallocated cases and report these cases to the National Department of Health for correction. Then the Minister corrects the misallocation with the subsequent announcement.”