Older phones to lose WhatsApp in 2020

WhatsApp’s new system requirements will only allow devices capable of running at least iOS 9 or Android 3.0 to access WhatsApp. Additionally, all Windows phones are losing support from 31 December 2019.

Facebook said: “WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms.

“From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.”

Devices that will be affected include iPhones older than the iPhone 5, all Microsoft Lumia devices, HP Elite smartphones, and virtually all Android smartphones that launched around 2010 or earlier—such as the Google Nexus One, Samsung Epic 4G, and Motorola Droid X.