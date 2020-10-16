Notorious criminal charged in prison after links to series of violent crimes

Shane Ngutjane (26) was charged in Nelspruit prison after investigation linked him with eight serious violent crimes on Wednesday 14 October 2020.

Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Ngutjane who was initially arrested in July 2020 for car hijacking and shooting at police in Culcutta was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition by the Mpumalanga Tasked team successfully linking him with other violent crimes.

“The investigation linked Ngutjane to Possession of suspected stolen vehicle crime committed in April 2014 in Masoyi. House breaking, theft and attempted murder in November 2014 at Hazyview. Pointing of firerearm in April 2018 in Culcutta. Car hijacking in September 2018 at Culcutta. Attempted murder in December 2019 at Culcutta. Pointing of firearm in April 2020 at Culcutta. Possession of prohibited firearm, Attempted Murder and Robbery in July 2020 at Culcutta” said Hlathi