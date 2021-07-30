Nosipho is among Top 20 Mrs Mpumalanga 2022 finalists

NOSIPHO Mofokeng from Ntunda in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga who describes herself as unique, strong, goal driven and compassionate, made it on T 20 finalists for Mrs Mpumalanga 2022.

Mofokeng is an environmental officer at the Department of Public Works, Road and Transport in Mbombela and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Planning and Development from the University of Zululand. This feisty and fearless woman also obtained an Honours degree in Environmental Management at UNISA and is in her final year to obtaining a National Diploma in Safety Management, at the same university.

Focused on bringing about change in Mpumalanga, she celebrated the 67-minutes of giving back on Mandela Day by providing for the needy and elderly. Mofokeng partnered with the Ntunda Youth Centre and Human People in South Africa Organisation with this drive of providing food parcels and cleaning the environment.

Mofokeng shared her pageant journey so far with NewsHorn and explained what motivated her to bring about change in the community. “I grew up with a very low self-esteem and with a lack of confidence throughout my school years. I was fascinated by pageants but was not bold enough to enter. The game changed when I went to university and I went on a journey to discover myself, my gifts, passion and purpose,” she said.

“This discovery journey gave me the confidence and power to believe in myself and go for my dreams. I am grateful for the opportunity they’ve given married women to compete without restrictions of age, body or personal circumstances. Mrs Mpumalanga is a platform supporting the ideas and attributes of today’s married women and I want to use this platform to reach out to other women and young girls and remind them that women are powerful beings. We are strong, gifted and able to achieve whatever we set our minds to,” Mofokeng explained.

“My passion for charity work inspired me to start the Non-Profit Organisation, Nikela, which runs various initiatives from donating school shoes, school bags, sanitary towels, food parcels to giving motivational talks at schools,” she said.

Mofokeng encouraged all women and youth to continue fighting to achieve their dreams. “I have a vision of establishing recreational centres in Nkomazi and Mbombela where women and young people can meet and open up about their daily challenges and goals. The centre will help women to break the silence by providing counseling to those who are still victims of gender-based violence. The youth is still battling with unemployment, drug abuse, alcohol and teenage pregnancy,” Mofokeng explained.

“I believe that I will be crowned Mrs Mpumalanga 2022 because I am unique, strong and ambitious I will use the Mrs Mpumalanga brand to become an ambassador of love and hope to restore the dignity of many women and youth regardless of their position in society, economic class orbackground,” she concluded.

For updates on the voting process, Mofokeng can be followed by liking her Facebook page: Nosipho Mofokeng _Mrs Mpumalanga 2022 Finalist.