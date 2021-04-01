Demands for investigation into video of drunk Mpumalanga traffic officer

THE Freedom Front (FF) Plus had demanded an urgent inquest into a video on social media depicting a highly intoxicated traffic officer.

Residents of Lydenburg in Mpumalanga contacted authorities after noting various traffic officers drinking in their vehicles at the Swembad Shopping Centre. This apparently occurred while the officers were stopping motorists to check vehicle and driving licenses. The FF Plus sent an urgent letter to the Mpumalanga MEC for Safety, Security and Liaison to thoroughly investigate the matter and report back to the Legislature.

In the video, it could be clearly seen how the traffic officer in question was disorientated and stumbling through a shop before staggering outside to sit down with his head hanging. Apart from the video, various photos of him had appeared in print.

The FF Plus said in a statement that the conduct of the traffic officer was in direct contravention of his civil responsibility and asked for his immediate suspension pending the findings of the investigation. If found guilty, the party demanded decisive action to be taken against him. “It is a shame that the public is expected to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, while the officers violate the law,” Werner Weber, MEC and provincial leader of the FF Plus, said.

The video went viral on YouTube, while various national and international news agencies reported on what was termed “Another drunk cop on duty in Mpumalanga in SA.”