No load shedding expected for Saturday

Eskom announced on Saturday morning that no load shedding is expected during the day.

“However, owing to the constrained and vulnerable system there is a limited risk of load shedding in the evening and on Sunday,” the utility said.

“Thanks to some good work overnight from our teams, we have been able to deliver an improvement in the power system.” Eskom said the water in its pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished.

But there were still breakdowns of more than 13,000MW as at 06:30 on Saturday morning. Eskom has not managed to keep unplanned breakdowns at below 9,500MW – the level at which it is forced to consider load shedding – for a single day since December 4, 2019.

Unexpected bouts of load shedding in January – a time of low electricity demand – was triggered by the failure of a conveyor belt feeding coal from Exxaro’s Grootegeluk mine to the Medupi power station in Lephalale, Limpopo.

