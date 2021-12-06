Nkomazi entrepreneur urges local business support

DAISY Mbatha, a young entrepreneur from Nkomazi, is calling on people in the area to support local businesses which are still struggling due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Mbatha is the founder of Daisy Unlock Design and is also a poet, dancer and fashion designer. She told NewsHorn that her love for art and design started while she was doing her matric in 2017.

“With designing I started drawing my sketches until my work was noticed by family and community members. I then started my own brand Unlock and registered my company. With the demand for my products, I had to employ five people full-time and plan to hire more as support grows,” she said.

She said local businesses could only grow when people started buying local products. “I have hired local people and planning to hire more once the business starts to make more money. The challenge is that COVID 19 destroyed many businesses and the fact that people prefer to buy elsewhere, is also killing us,” Mbatha lamented.

She said before COVID-19, she used to have dancing gigs and shared her poetry, but she was forced to quit. “My advice to other artists is that they must always have other options so that when one window closes they can use the second window for survival as the government can only assist a few with funding.”

Daisy Unlock Design is situated at Tonga Nkomazi opposite Home Affairs. Daisy can also be contacted on contact 079 2577 345 via WhatsApp. Her Instagram address is I’m daisymbatham and the Facebook page: daisy unlock designs.