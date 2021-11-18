NewsHorn’s GM ties the knot

IN a beautiful cross-cultural ceremony, the general manger of NewsHorn, Solomon Twumasi, married Phethile Lukhele in Mbombela.

The traditional and white wedding took place four years after Twumasi laid eyes on Phethile. Twumasi said it took some time to win the heart of the woman he calls Precious. At first, the bride said she could not believe the sof-spoken young man was “for real,” but eventually realised that he was a humble and kind person and decided to spend the rest of her life with him.

“What I love the most about him is his love towards me. He is kind, always humble, respects me and his gives me his undivided attention. The fact that he doesn’t judge me due to our culture differences it’s a bonus to me,” she said

Apostle Dr Ken Darko from Power Restoration Chapel International church officiated at the wedding. Both of the couple’s wedding attire had been designed by the groom himself. “As Africans, we will go for nothing but the taste of our African culture fuelled by food, clothes and our customs. In view of this, we did it in the African way, by dressing in quality, expensive and royal Kente clothes from Ghana with a glimpse of South African designs,” the couple said during the ceremony.

The wedding was a true display of African culture. The father of the groom, Apostle Samuel Twumasi, is the leader of Faith in God Healing Church in Ghana blessed the newly wedded couple.