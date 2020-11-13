NewsHorn Media to host prestigious networking gala dinner

NewsHorn Media is set to host one of the most prestigious networking gala dinners in the Lowveld.

This humdinger of an event would see renowned motivational speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, including various provincial government leaders and captains of the industry among the VIP guests.

Vusi Thembekwayo is a South African venture capitalist, entrepreneur and the Founding CEO of MyGrowthFund & IC Knowledge Bureau. He is also the author of his debut book, The Magna Carta of Exponentiality and a business mogul who had successfully built and transformed businesses in SA and abroad.

“At 25, Thembekwayo headed a R400 million division at a well-known multinational organisation and was one of the youngest directors of a JSE-listed company. He is the former CEO of boutique investment and advisory firm, Motiv8 Advisory.

The exclusive black-tie networking event which is by invitation only would take place on November 21 at BMW’s Eastview premises at 17h30.

The event aims to bring big industry players within the business fraternity both provincially and nationally and provincial leaders together. The event would also serve to re-establish NewsHorn’s position as a media company following the pandemic.