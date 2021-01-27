NewsHorn chats to SATMA award winner, Passion Master

LOCAL award-winning artist, Thulane Mazibuko, spoke to NewsHorn about his current offering, Emagama.

The Kabokweni-born singer and songwriter said that he is currently promoting the single and recently shot a music video for the song. “The song was produced by DJ TPZ and it’s basically a declaration of my love for my wife. When we met she told me her name is Winnie Nosipho and now that we are an item, I have changed all her names. “So on the song, I am asking her that “out of all her names which I call her by, which one does she love the most,” Mazibuko explained.

The 33-year-old described his music as tribal soul, which a fusion of Umbhacanga, Scathamiya and Afro Pop. He said his music career started while studying when he wrote a chorus for a song his former schoolmates had produced.

“My surroundings, family friends and loved ones are the inspiration behind my music. My first official single was released in March of 2018, Stay with me, in it featuring Jay Spitter. This is the song that opened doors and helped me to get recognised.

His debut album, Litelaphi Lami, won the “Best Siswati Album of the year award at the South African Traditional Music awards (SATMA’s) in 2019. Mazibuko describes the nomination and winning as the best moments of his music career to date

His aim is to take Lullaby Records, a label he co-owns, to greater heights. “My focus is on growing the label because I don’t want to be signed under jut any label. I strive to invest in Lullaby Records with the aim of helping other aspiring artists in the near future,” Mazibuko said.