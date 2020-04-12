Newer, bigger waves of locusts threaten East African food security

The biggest swarms (60km across at the time) of desert locusts to destroy East African food crops in 70 years, now seem not to have been the biggest. A new wave (said to be in the billions) are breeding out and is said to be finding their way to the rest of Africa from Somalia.

With thousands of people battling in vain to contain these insects as countries did not make enough provision for pesticides before the Corona virus spread and lock down, they are now not only under threat of hunger and increased poverty, but also of the COVID-19 virus. All the farmers can do, is bang pots and pans, but it all is to no avail.

Crops in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Dhjibouti, Congo, Eritrea and Tanzania are being destroyed by these swarms of Biblical proportions.

Source: Associated Press