New Justicia business to trade ethically

LUNGELO Khosa and Lucky Sibiya had launched L&L investments and loan company in the deep rural areas of Bushbuckridge’s (BBR) Justicia Village.

According to Khosa, it is a micro-finance business aiming to change the micro lending industry into a legitimate enterprise in nearby communities. They realised how loan sharks where exploiting locals and decided to provide a better solution.

“We saw a problem in the community caused by micro lenders, such as lending money to unqualified clients which saw them repossessing goods. They also took the identification documents of those who needed money. We did research on how to run a micro finance business in our communities professionally and after doing so, L&L Investment was born,” he told NewsHorn.

Khosa said the two partners started with no money but opened the business anyway for people to invest with them. After a mutually agreed to period, L&L would return their investment with interest. A first investor gave R1000 and from there on the business gained more investors because people started trusting them. The more money investors added to the business, clients who wanted loans, also came on board.

These enterprising two men are already employing others and are planning to eventually hire 30 more during the next few months as part of their goal to

create jobs for young people from disadvantaged villages.

Meanwhile, Lucky Sibiya, chief operational office at the company said they offered investments to anyone wishing to save money and earn interest. Investments start from R100 to R10 000. The interest rate is 7.5 % annually, better than most banks can offer.

“We set limits as a small business for risk management and to protect our reputation. We do everything according to the National Credit Regulator (NCR). We offer loans to locals from R150 to R4000. We ensure that we don’t apply loan shark ways of doing business because our aim is to ensure everyone can be accommodated when they are in financial distress,” Lucky said.

With offices in villages where people stay, it also makes travelling to obtain assistance, unnecessary.

The community had welcomed the initiative and was willing to support them and use their services as they know them. “With the pandemic many people lost their jobs and need financial assistance. We believe that L&L Investment and Loans could assist them and not abuse them as many loan sharks do,” Lucky concluded.

For More Infor contact below

Contact Lugile on 076433 5659/0792 424 617 or email lungelokhosa96@gmail.com