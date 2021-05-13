New book brings Ubuntu to life

AS history had proved, the pen is indeed mightier than the sword and this saw Edward Mboki Mabena, pick up the baton to bring Ubuntu to life and provide hope.

Mabena, in his debut book, Shoes Left on a Doormat Like a question, this 25-year old from Kameelfontein, address his personal struggles to motivate others. He told NewsHorn that the aim of writing the book was to give hope to the wounded, including those who are willing to empower themselves during the battles of life.

“Ubuntu (I am because we are) is a mantra within us as Africans, which serves as a call to action to unite and dream bigger than our thoughts. If you really want to prune, you’ll have to plough with a clean heart,” he said.

He added that the book was motivated by his parent’s struggles as they gave him strength and he also wanted to make them proud. “In their reflection I saw much to strive for, their struggle gave me knowledge for my writing and they are like a muse to me.”

He said his journey had been tough as he was unemployed and it was hard for me to publish his book. Upon being employed, my first priority was to publish it. I started writing at the age of 17 years and that’s when I realized that whenever I wrote essays I excelled, that’s where I saw this zest for writing. Writing became a pleasure to me and grew within time.

“I choose the title because I’ve been waiting for so long and until I got a chance to enter, left my shoes on the doormat for my book to get published,” he explained.