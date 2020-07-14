New basic income grant for SA unemployed

The minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, said the unemployed would receive a universal income grant (UIG) beyond the COVID-19 special grant. The Social Relief of Distress grant amounted to R350pm for six months, but a temporary top-up of another R300 over and above the existing R350, was announced at the start of the pandemic lockdown.

Sizulu, who had in the meantime butted heads with President Cyril Ramaphosa did not release details from where the additional funding would be obtained, but it would be a considerable sum as more than 1 million jobs had been lost as a result of COVID-19.

According to Reuters and Bloomberg, the ANC had proposed a R500 monthly grant to unemployed people from 19 to 59 years of age. It is estimated that it would cost the state and taxpayers almost R198 billion a year as approximately 3 million would benefit from the UIG. Thus far, Treasury had been reluctant to fund it, but it was expected that it would now be implemented despite the country’s already huge debt burden.