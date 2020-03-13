Nedbank assists local entrepreneurs

KANYAMAZANE- Delegates from Nedbank and the Ranyaka Community Transformation visited Kanyamazane to educate small business owners on how to manage and grow their enterprises.

Proud of My Town is a national project initiative from Nedbank.

According to Ranyaka’s project manager, Magie Tsotetsi, Nedbank is working with them in 12 communities throughout the country.

Most of the communities benefiting from this project are in the Eastern

Cape, but now it had been brought to Kanyamazane, outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga as well.

Tsotetsi said that this area is well known and would be ideal for showcasing business.

Nedbank’s sales manager in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, Claude Keena, said the main aim of the project is to uplift the community in terms of opportunities and access skill gaps in order to address that and provide support.

One of the attendees, Noma Ndlovu, owner of Ndlovukazi Originals, said attending the event was important because it would assist her in growing her business. “I would like to encourage small business owners to take part in these events because it will also help you to grow your business,” she said. Another entrepreneur who attended the workshop, Mbali Malunga, also said she gained a lot of information which she needed as a new business owner.

“I had learnt that a business should be run properly, especially the banking and financial side. As a new business owner there were things I was not sure about, but they have made me understand.”