National Treasury tells Parliament that as many as 7 million jobs could be lost

Today, National Treasury revealed that it projects between 3 and 7 million job losses as a result of a protracted lock down. The Democratic Alliance (DA) called it a staggering prediction, “far worse than anyone previously thought.”

In a media statement, the DA said that especially Africa’s economic cost would be far worse than previously predicted and said that it would be much more severe than that of the developed countries across the globe.

During the tabling of the Treasury, it was once again made clear that the economy should open up and continue to take social distancing and personal protection seriously. The DA had proposed a model to parliament whereby industries themselves would determine their needs to keep their clients and staff safe.