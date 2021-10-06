National Gold Panning Championships coming to Pilgrim’s Rest

The touristic town of Pilgrim’s Rest will once again be the main attraction as the department of Culture, Sport and Recreation will be hosting the National Gold Panning Championships this weekend. Panners will be competing from the 7th to the 9th of October 2021 at the Pilgrim’s Rest Panning Site.

“Mpumalanga province is gearing up for the World Gold Panning Championships, which will be held in Pilgrim’s Rest. The National Championships has produced some of the best panners in the world over the past few years and we are certain that this year’s Championships will follow suit, “ says MEC Thandi Shongwe.

All Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be adhered to.