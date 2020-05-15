Natascha C celebrates two decades in music industry

THE more things change the more they stay the same.

And Natascha Combrink, whose career in the music industry has spanned for two decades, echoed the same sentiments: “2020 marks my 20th year in the music industry and a lot has changed over the years, I have changed, music has changed but yet nothing has changed and good music is still good music”.

Combrink, who is also known as Natascha C to her fans, said that over the years in the music industry she has learned that “nothing is as what it seems and except for your vocal talent, the rest is just smoke and mirrors”.

She said one needed to constantly keep their “image, marketing and visibility going”.

Natascha C explained that she is a bit of a South African “gipsy” as she was born from a Dutch/French mother and a Dutch/Argentinian father. She was raised in the Netherlands, but she moved back and forth between South Africa and the Netherlands before settling down in the country in 1990.

“I personally have always believed that the most important thing is to give 100% at every performance and be truthful whether there are five people or 500 people in the audience. Always be professional and prepared, and have loads of fun. My job is my passion,” she added.

When asked which other career path would she have taken, the jovial Combrink said: “The past is the past and that’s where you should leave it.

“Learn from the experiences to strengthen and better yourself through them but I wouldn’t change a thing, although maybe, change an outfit choice from the 90s here and there,” she quipped.

Natascha C has written and produced eight theatre productions and also released two albums and a Christmas album.

“I am, however, more of a performing artist than a recording artist, with a show you interact and get the emotion of a song across better. There is something magical about performing and signing my heart out, it is a way of say, share and feel the things we can’t and as a result, the response of the audience is what I thrive on,” she said.

“To young artists I would say “get your head out of the clouds but in the same breath never stop dreaming or working hard for it”.

She further encouraged that young artists should get a good education to start off with and to fall back on in an effort to assist them with the financial back in the early years of their career.