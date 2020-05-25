Music drives the art straight into Hennie’s heart

“MUSIC is a piece of art that goes into the ears and straight to the heart.”

This is according to Hennie Reyneke, a 29-year-old club DJ, who is also known as DJ Hennie in music circles.

DJ Hennie, who is originally from Randfontein in Gauteng, added that being in the music industry was more than playing music but has also become somewhat of a lifestyle.

“Everything I do, I do with a beat in my head and in my heart. I understand that people have different priorities in life, but in my opinion, a DJ plays the second most important role in any function,” Reyneke said.

“I like feeling part of a crowd and I am approachable to anyone. Yes, sometimes we do need to focus on the job, but always stay humble and make friends with fans everywhere you go,” he said.

The part-time DJ, who doubles as a full-time mechanic, explained that he has been based in Mpumalanga after moving to Nelspruit with his family in 2002.

“Growing up within a family where music has always been a big part of the household, I would say my love for music was inspired by my family (especially my dad’s huge CD collection). With my musical knowledge and people skills always made me the obvious choice for entertainment at any family event or birthday party,” he quipped.

Reyneke said in 2012 he decided to start investing in professional DJ equipment and started Dj-ying at weddings, functions and parties and as the business grew, so did his range of equipment.

“My technical knowledge put me at an advantage of maintaining my equipment. In 2017 I started working part-time at a local nightclub as a bouncer and in time worked my way into the DJ-Booth where I was coached by a fellow DJ and club owner DJ Decibel (Dewald Botes). I play a variety of ’80s, 90’s, Afrikaans sokkie and the latest electronic club-dance music (EDM) all depending on the crowd I play for,” he added.

“In my opinion, it’s a DJ’s job to read what the crowd would like and also to play their favourite hits before they even know it is their favourite,” he added.

Reyneke further said that the “club scene” was always fun and the ability to reach more people with his passion for music was phenomenal.

“With COVID-19 restricting social events, some of the events for this year were postponed and cancelled. However, as soon as we get to go ahead on planning events, I am proud to say I will also be playing my part in Nelspruit’s first body building competition (Puma Classics),” he said.

“Depending on the time available for the rest of 2020 I would like to do a tour around Mpumalanga, hoping that I can meet some new aspiring local DJ’s to share my passion with. I think personally, that we always seem to forget about the local talent and I would like to know more about them,” he concluded.