Murder accused remanded in custody

Mafika Ronnie Nkosi (42) was remanded in custody by the Nelspruit Magistrate Court after he was arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Nelspruit with the assistant of the Elukwatini Detectives on the 12 November 2020 for Murder.

HAWKS spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said probe followed the incident which took place in January 2007 whereby the late businessman Etienne van Wyk (29) was murdered in his house in Nelspruit. “It is alleged that on the night in question, the suspect entered the premises through the backyard by cutting a hole in the fence. Information further revealed that the victim was tortured before he was killed” she said

Sekgotodi added that the case was investigated by the local detectives until it was handed over to the Hawks after which Nkosi was linked through forensic evidence and the team traced and arrested him. The case against Nkosi has been postponed to 11 December 2020 .

The Provincial Head for the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the team from the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Elukwatini Detectives and Local Criminal Record Centre for the effort exerted to probe the case even after 13 years. Major General Mokoena concluded by calling upon all the units in the police service to join hands to fight the scourge of crime within the Province.