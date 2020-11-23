Multi-million rand social and economic facilities facility opened

The Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements is resolved to its mandate to create sustainable communities. Testimony to this commitment was demonstrated when MEC for Human Settlements, Norah Mahlangu together with the Nkomazi Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr Johan Mkhatshwa handed over state of the art social amenities in Steenbok, Nkomazi in Mpumalanga. The project to the tune of R24 million includes the 700 seater community hall fitted with kitchen, five offices, change rooms and ablution facilities. As part of the project is also the childcare centre with all the requisite facilities.

Handover the facility MEC Mahlangu said that she is hopeful that in this generation’s lifetime the province will triumph in its quest for sustainable communities. “As we officially handing over this multi-million rand facility to the municipality, we are very optimistic that our resolve of creating for sustainable communities will are slowly being realized”, charged MEC. In her address she pleaded with the community of Steenbook to look after the facility and not vandalize or burn it in times of community protests.

Receiving the facility on behalf the community Mayor Cllr. Mkhatshwa commended the department for its consistent courtesy it gives to rural communities. “As the municipality were pleased the Department’s continues service to rural communities in the province. This project is not only about the facility but jobs opportunities and benefits realized by local SMMEs”, said the Mayor. He also added that he takes pride to the fact that the project was delivered by the ECD woman contractor.

It clear that the project will leave a long legacy for the community and positively impact their lives and those of children. Speaking during opening Sindile Nobunga (40), local community member was jovial to the fact that kids will now have an easy access to Early Childhood Development (ECD) facility. “I have a four year old son, he attends pre-school I am pleased now that he will attend just close to home. The previous school he attended to had no facilities necessary for ECDs”, she said.

The hall is now the property and assert of the municipality which will have to look for personnel that charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the facility is well maintained. The hall will generate revenue for the municipality as it will be open to use for functions such as weddings, parties and other related activities.