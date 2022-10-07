Mr Mpumalanga needs financial assistance to compete in Asia

Mr Mpumalanga, Abednico Mabaso, will be representing South Africa at the Mister Tourism World Contest in December 10 in Asia. However, he does not have the R100 000.00 to do so.

Mabaso needs the money for his, his coach and a stylist, for flight tickets, accommodation, food and outfits.

“I humbly request members of the public to assist me with securing the money because I cannot afford and would like to go and represent the country and put my province in a good map. Me going there it will also encourage young people that especially those who come from disadvantaged communities that anything is possible in life,” he said.

He also said any form of donation will be highly appreciated and is depending on the public and government to assist him.

Mabaso’s manager, Jubulation Magagula, said they have prepared him for this title and they have no doubt that if he managed to go he will bring it back. He said it will be “very painful if he does not make it because of lack of funds.”

“I believe that he has shown the country, more particularly the province, that he is capable of achieving anything judging from the titles that he won so far. We are therefore pleading with members of the public who can assist him and his crew with funds so that he can go and compete for this contest,” he said.

Mabaso’s Profile

Born Abednico Ntsako Mabaso on 10 June 1992 in Mphenyatsatsi Village, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, he is known as Abednico Mabaso. He is a model, MC, public speaker, entrepreneur and actor. He is the founder and chairperson of Step Up For A Boy Child NPC. He holds a diploma in Public Administration and an N6 in Management Assistant, both from colleges in Nelspruit. He is also the face of Torha water and brand ambassador of Black Child Branding Clothing.

In 2016, Abednico landed his first acting role on national TV and also featured in some fashion shows. Mabaso was crowned the first Mr Bushbuckridge and recently crowned Mr Mpumalanga 2022/2023 and Mister SA Tourism World in May this year. Abdenico advocates for social issues such as mental health, GBV and substance and encourages men to speak up about whatever difficulties they are facing in our society.

For more info call 0714972900 | 0670373701 or to donate click on the link below

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/abednico-mabaso