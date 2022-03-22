Mr. Abednico Mabaso secured a R100,000 deal with a local clothing brand, Blackchild.

Abednico Mabaso, the current Mr. Mpumalanga top 15 finalist and former Mr. Bushbuckridge, has sealed a major contract deal worth R100 thousand rand with the Lacal-based clothing company known as BLACKCHILD .

Mabaso will be working with BLACKCHILD for the next 12 months as their brand ambassador, which includes promoting the brand countrywide and modelling for the company also.

The deal will also sponsor a marathon competition organised by Mabaso as part of the community programme that all finalists at the Mr. Mpumalanga contest must implement. The marothon that will be held in Thulamahashe on May 7, 2022, the name of the competition is called “Step Up For A Boy Child-Fun Walk” under the theme “A_Boy_Child_Also_Needs_Protection”.

In response to the deal, he said, “There’s a principle I live by: use what you have to get what you don’t have.” In this instance, it has been applied. I used dedication, humility, and, most of all, kindness. There are promises that you make to yourself, and they keep you focused. Signing a deal with Black Child was one of the promises I made to myself. I once told myself that one day I would sign a deal with a big brand, and that dream has come true. I am grabbing this opportunity with both hands, “explained Mabaso.

Meanwhile, his manager, Jubilation Magagule, said he has been working with Mr. Mabaso for the past 3 years, and has noticed his dedication to everything he does.

“He is a humble gentleman, and I am 100% sure that he will deliver measurable results with Blackchild. We are just looking forward to this exciting journey, “said Magagule.

The director of the Blackchild, Thabang Lebyane, has confirmed that they have signed a 12-month contract with Mabaso, and they are looking forward to working with him.

“The reason behind that decision was that he has a good following and more upcoming followers, and his attitude aligns with our future plan on how we want our brand to unfold as much as it expresses pure brand attitude,” he said