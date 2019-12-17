Mpumalanga’s road carnage had started

The annual road carnage in Mpumalanga has started when a bus went out of control between Middelburg and Groblersdal in the province. The driver is thought to have lost control of the bus on the N11 early this morning.

According to the latest information, three people are dead and 22 more injured. It is expected that the death toll would rise. A baby is among the severely injured which had been transported to hospitals in the area.

The bus had been en route from Natal to Zimbabwe.

Last year during the festive season, more than 1600 people died on South African roads. As many as 162 people died in 132 rashes in Mpumalanga during end-of-year holidays.

The World Health Organisation’s Global Status Report on Road Safety stated that 58% of road traffic deaths in SA involved alcohol and that the seat-belt wearing rate was as low as 38% for drivers and 31% for front-seated passengers. It also showed that at least 36% of road-related incidents were passengers.” The figures were showed an increase of 34% compared to those of the same period 2017.