Mpumalanga youth chamber assists SADC countries to start chambers

THE Mpumalanga Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry (YCCISA-MP) is on a mission to assist young Southern Africans to establish business chambers in their countries.

YCCISA-MP president, Njabulo Hlophe, said they already assisted Swaziland to start their business chamber and it was launched last month.

Hlophe said local youth who own businesses will benefit a lot from the initiative.

“We already have members doing business with the newly launched Swaziland chamber. Our plan is to link all youth in business across the SADC countries,” Hlophe said.

“By establishing the chambers, trades become easy, for example, we have farmers in Swaziland who supply chillies and some of our members trade skills with them and marketing products and other related things. What we need from them they supply and what they need from us we offer,” Hlophe said.

He said they also assisted Mozambiquan youth to launch their chamber and they were now negotiating with Zambia and Lesotho.

Hlophe said the creation of the chambers in the SADC countries would assist to create jobs as the chamber already assisted in job creation in Mozambique and Swaziland, with members already trading.

In a previous interview with NewsHorn Hlophe said this year they would be hard at work to organise various events and roll out programmes to promote youth empowerment and development.

“YCCISA-MP is a membership and sector/industry-based organisation which makes it easy to share information and business opportunities with the relevant industry,” he said.

“Any young entrepreneur with a desire to be part of the chamber can contact us on info@yccisa-mp.org.za, hlophe@yccisa-mp.org.za or banthandwa@yccisa.org.za. The message I have for young people is that for us to work for you, you have to work with us, so I encourage them to contact us.”