MPUMALANGA WILL HOST YOUTH AND WOMEN IN TOURISM EMPOWERMENT IMBIZO

Deputy Minister of Tourism Mr. Fish Mahlalela, and the MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Mr. Vusumuzi Prince Mkhatshwa will host a youth and women in tourism Imbizo at Ebutsini Cultural Village in the Mpumalanga Province.

Themed ‘Unlocking Business Opportunities for Youth and Women Entrepreneurs in Tourism,’ the engagement will shed light on the Department’s SMME programmes, and Youth Skill Development initiatives that are earmarked to support industrialists and unemployed youth as the sector works towards tourism recovery.

The National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS) and the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan prioritise the advancement of women and youth in tourism. Anchored on three interlinked pillars or strategic themes: protecting and rejuvenating supply, reigniting demand and strengthening enabling capability for long term sustainability, both plans endorse programmes that elevate entrepreneurship to stimulate sector recovery amidst the Covid19 pandemic.

The event will feature exhibitions by organisations and government entities such as the Mpumalanga Economic Growth agency (MEGA), the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Education Training Authority (CATHSSETA), the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF). Vaccination points will also be available to encourage the community to get vaccinated.