Mpumalanga tourism spots closed to public from Wednesday (March 25) at 4pm

In its latest statement, the Mpumalanga Tourist and Parks Association (MTPA) had said that all the provincial nature reserves would be closed as per the presidential statement on the containment of the Corona virus pandemic.

The closure would also pertain to the Panorama Route – Blyde River Canyon, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, God’s Window. Three Rondavels and Pinnacle.

Rangers and field rangers would continue to work to secure the province’s assets.

These sites had been identified as quarantine spots: