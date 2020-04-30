Mpumalanga tourism responds to allegations about Zithabiseni resort as a quarantine site

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has taken note of the concerns and allegations by the people who have recently been accommodated at the Zithabiseni Resort and Conference Centre, situated at the Mabuse Nature Reserve in the Nkangala Region , which is one of the Province’s Quarantine Sites.

According to joint statement by Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, Department of Economic Development & Tourism and the Department of Health. Initially, 115 people were quarantined at the Zithabiseni Resort and Conference Centre, and out of that number, 20 were foreign nationals whilst 95 were South Africans. To-date, a total of eight (8) foreign nationals have completed their 14 days quarantine period, and have all tested negative and have since left the site. Currently, a total of 107 people are still under quarantine at the site.

The Zithabiseni Resort and Conference Centre is a suitable facility that has been identified and accordingly approved by the Department of Health as one of the quarantine sites in the Province. We acknowledge that there are dilapidated buildings within the Resort, but we can confirm that the ones selected for quarantine are in satisfactory and habitable condition.

It is important to note that most of those repatriated from Mozambique are frustrated and do not want to be quarantined. As such, they are focused on ensuring that their quarantine period is reduced to three (3) days instead of the prescribed fourteen (14) days. We have noted their concerns that the accommodation provided at ZRCC does not meet their preferred and expected standards; hence their claim that they have already been under self-quarantine previously, and as such, there is no need to be quarantined again.

The general speed limits in terms of the South African National Road Traffic Act, 1989 and its regulations are: 60 km/h on a public road within an urban area; 100 km/h on public road outside an urban area which is not a freeway; and 120 km/h on freeways. Driving at 180 km/h is a serious contravention to the law, and is a matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Traffic Department for further investigation.

The roll call list was available upon arrival and was used for the allocation of chalets per family. The management of the resort received notification that the team would be arriving a day before. This was sufficient time to prepare for their arrival, as the Resort has been receiving various groups of people to be quarantined, since April 5, 2020 to-date. The management team of the Resort has continued to ensure that everything is in place, to receive guests at any given time.

The dilapidated chalets are located in the outskirts of the Resort, and are not in close proximity to the chalets currently in use for quarantine. Quarantined guests are confined within a limited space, and are not expected to linger around the Resort at any given time.

The management team of the Resort is currently in the process of addressing all minor maintenance challenges, as and when they arise. This includes procurement of toilet seats and fixing of broken showers etc. There is a maintenance team on standby at all times, to ensure that all reported emergency maintenance issues are attended to timeously.

The Department of Health has screened all 64 clients who were found to be asymptomatic. All those who did not have masks, were provided with masks, and were informed of the various aspects of curbing the spread of Covid-19. This includes social distancing, no mingling, being confined to a limited space, thorough hand cleaning or sanitising, and so forth.

Page 3 of 4

Each chalet has been provided with one 500ml bottle of sanitiser. They were also informed about the daily health monitoring that is conducted by the Department of Health. A record of all chronic patients has been taken, in order to ensure that they receive the necessary support and assistance.

It is important to indicate that towels and toilet papers were provided to everyone on-site. Cleaning services, washing facilities and cleaning materials are also made available for all the guests. Upon arrival, all guests requested a particular antiseptic and other branded cleaning materials, which the Resort unfortunately does not have, as they procure different brands. The resort has laundry facilities on-site and has further made provision for local laundry service providers to assist all the guests.

Bottled water is continuously provided to all the guests. Upon arrival, the new guests were all given 5 litres of bottled water each. More water is available upon request.

The dumping site is far away from the quarantine site, where the guests are accommodated. The pictures that were posted on social media by the guests, provide a distorted view of the actual location of the dumping site. The Resort’s management is currently working on clearing that site, as a matter of urgency.

The menu which was supplied to the quarantine facility by the Department of Health was revised prior to the arrival of the group in question, and there is adequate food for each guest who is on site and the food meets the required standards. All staff members who provide catering service have been provided with protective clothing by the Department of Health. The food provided is well prepared and wrapped accordingly, and is continuously inspected by the Environmental Health Officers, who continuously provide the management of the Resort with the necessary report. Even though unlikely, the allegations of people laughing at diabetic patients and false eyelashes found in the food, are taken seriously and will be investigated as a matter of urgency.

The weather conditions at ZRCC are acceptable at this stage. The country is currently in lockdown and clothing shops are not open to the public. An assessment will be made on the extent of the need for warm clothing. An allegation about staff members requesting the guests to give them their bank cards to withdraw money, to buy clothing for them, will also be investigated as a matter of urgency.

This is an allegation. The management of the Resort together with the Department of Health, will nonetheless, conduct an investigation into the matter.