Mpumalanga SASSA distributes school uniforms to needy pupils

Mpumalanga South African Social Security Agency had distributed school uniform to the needy pupils in Sizenzele Primary school, Daggakraal at Gert Sibande district. One hundred and 74 (174) pupils benefitted from this donation.

This was done as part of the SASSA programme on Social Relief of Distress, wherein needy and qualifying learners receive school uniforms from the Agency with the aim to ensure the wearing of proper school uniforms.

The Manage of Disaster Management, Lungile Mthimunye from SASSA, encouraged stakeholders to work together to ensure service delivery reach right people and called for government institutions to work together. When children get support and love from home they are able to achieve good result at school .Children are the future of the country,” Mthimunye said.

Sphesihle Shongwe from Daggakraa, expressed her gratitude – “I am not working, we are staying with our grandmother .We survive with social grants and with the social grant only I am unable to buy quality school uniforms that last longer. I will ensure that my kids attend school every day, “ she said.

For more information contact our toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 from 08:00 – 16:00 during week days Monday – Friday.