Mpumalanga SAFCOL celebrated Arbour Week in style

THE South African Forestry Company Limited (SAFCOL) in Mpumalanga had recently celebrated Arbour Week which included visiting some of its Eco- tourisms centres and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

According to the Tourism Manager at SAFCOL Chris De Beer, the country’s only state-owned forestry company’s core mandate included domestic and international timber harvesting, timber processing and other related endeavours. SAFCOL resides under the Department of Public Enterprise.

“SAFCOL has operations in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, as well as in Manica and Sofala provinces of Mozambique. The company makes a critical and important contribution towards the economy of South Africa starting with the communities adjacent to its operations,” De Beer told the media.

During Arbour Week, NewsHorn attended a showcase of some of SAFCOL projects and its CSI projects which aim to promote eco-tourism in Mpumalanga. The organisation ensures the well-being of communities within their forestry range and had recently built a clinic for people living in Glory Hill. SAFCOL also trains communities in tree planting and provide jobs in their forestry and eco-tourism industries.