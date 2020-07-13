Mpumalanga Public Works, Roads and Transport MEC Gillion Mashego tests positive for covid- 19.

The MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport in Mpumalanga Mr Gillion Mashego received his Covid-19 test results which confirmed that he is positive. In line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, he has since confined himself in isolation and will be working from home while monitoring his health until he is fully recovered.

The MEC is currently in a good state and has reiterated Government’s call for all citizens to play their part in curbing the spread of coronavirus by sanitizing and washing hands regularly, observing social distancing and wearing face masks at all material time. As an essential State machinery, the Department will continue to facilitate service delivery for the benefit of the citizens of the Place of the Rising Sun.